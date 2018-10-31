NCTH announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 30 Oct 2018 National Corp for Tourism and Hotels announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 63.17 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.08 against a Net Profit of AED 68.02 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.09 for same period last year.