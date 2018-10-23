CBI announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 30 Oct 2018 Commercial Bank International announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 142.4 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.015 against a Net Profit of AED 85.9 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.002 for same period last year.