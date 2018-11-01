P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

UNB announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 30 Oct 2018
Union National Bank announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 1.249 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.43 against a Net Profit of AED 1.368 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.46 for same period last year.
More » Union National Bank UNB    01 Nov 2018      4.89     0.13
