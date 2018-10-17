ADNIC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 31 Oct 2018 Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 218.8 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.39 against a Net Profit of AED 178.5 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.31 for same period last year.