FIDELITYUNITED announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 31 Oct 2018 United Fidelity Insurance Company (P.S.C) announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to AED 1,177,387 and Loss per share AED 0.012 against a Net Loss of AED 5,479,063 and Loss per share AED 0.055 for same period last year.