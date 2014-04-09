P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

FIDELITYUNITED announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 31 Oct 2018
United Fidelity Insurance Company (P.S.C) announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to AED 1,177,387 and Loss per share AED 0.012 against a Net Loss of AED 5,479,063 and Loss per share AED 0.055 for same period last year.
More News of FIDELITYUNITED
FIDELITYUNITED announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 31 Oct 2018
FIDELITYUNITED holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 18 Oct 2018
FIDELITYUNITED announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 10 Sep 2018
UIC holds a Board meeting on September 9, 2018 (ADSM) - 03 Sep 2018
UIC announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 08 Jan 2017
UIC's results of 1st half 2016 (ADSM) - 07 Aug 2016
UIC obtains the approval to decrease the capital (ADSM) - 29 Nov 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for UIC (ADSM) - 12 Nov 2015
UIC holds its BOD meeting on November 11, 2015 (ADSM) - 04 Nov 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for UIC (ADSM) - 16 Aug 2015
» More News
