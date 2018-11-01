P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

FBI announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 31 Oct 2018
Fujairah Building Industries P.S.C. announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 31.11 Mill and Earnings per share AED 1.30 against a Net Profit of AED 20.395 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.59 for same period last year.
More » Fujairah Building Industries P.S.C. FBI    01 Nov 2018      1.41     -0.15
More News of FBI
FBI announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 31 Oct 2018
FBI announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 24 Oct 2018
FBI holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 23 Oct 2018
FBI holds a Board meeting on November 1, 2017 (ADSM) - 26 Oct 2017
FBI's new CEO (ADSM) - 22 Feb 2016
FBI holds a Board meeting on January 6, 2016 (ADSM) - 03 Jan 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for FBI (ADSM) - 08 Nov 2015
FBI holds its BOD meeting on November 1, 2015 (ADSM) - 27 Oct 2015
Results for the First Half 2013 for FBI (ADSM) - 31 Jul 2013
Results for First Quarter 2013 for FBI (ADSM) - 13 May 2013
» More News
