FBI announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 31 Oct 2018 Fujairah Building Industries P.S.C. announced financial results of nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 31.11 Mill and Earnings per share AED 1.30 against a Net Profit of AED 20.395 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.59 for same period last year.