News

IH holds a Board meeting on November 4, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 27 Oct 2018
Insurance House holds a Board meeting on November 4, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended September 30, 2018.
IH holds a Board meeting on November 4, 2018 (ADSM) - 27 Oct 2018
IH holds a Board meeting on January 31, 2017 (ADSM) - 23 Jan 2017
IH hols a Board meeting on December 21, 2016 (ADSM) - 14 Dec 2016
Update on IH buying back of own shares as of November 24, 2016 (ADSM) - 27 Nov 2016
IH's results of 1st half 2016 (ADSM) - 27 Jul 2016
IH holds a General meeting on March 15, 2016 (ADSM) - 18 Feb 2016
IH's financial results of 2015 (ADSM) - 04 Feb 2016
IH holds its BOD meeting on Feb 3, 2016 (ADSM) - 26 Jan 2016
IH holds its BOD meeting on December 21, 2015 (ADSM) - 15 Dec 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for IH (ADSM) - 03 Nov 2015
