RAKBANK announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 23 Oct 2018 National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah announced financial results of period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 671.817 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.40 against AED 606.267 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.36 for same period last year.