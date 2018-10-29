P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

RAKBANK announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 23 Oct 2018
National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah announced financial results of period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 671.817 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.40 against AED 606.267 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.36 for same period last year.
More » National Bank Of Ras Al-Khaimah RAKBANK    29 Oct 2018      4.10     -0.06
