FAB announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 23 Oct 2018 First Abudhabi Bank announced financial results of period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 9.1 Billion and Earnings per share AED 0.80 against AED 6.3 Billion and Earnings per share AED 0.66 for same period last year.