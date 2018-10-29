ADIB announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 23 Oct 2018 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank announced financial results of period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 1.7 Billion and Earnings per share AED 0.503 against AED 1.6 Billion and Earnings per share AED 0.485 for same period last year.