ADIB announces results of subscription in capital increase (ADSM)
Date: 22 Oct 2018
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increased capital from AED 3,168,000,000 to AED 3,632,000,000 through rights offering of 464,000,000 shares at AED 2.16 per share including premium. Subscription started on September 25, 2018 and was closed on October 9, 2018. Total amount collected reached AED 5,617,677.60
More » Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB    22 Oct 2018      3.52     -0.02
