SIB announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 21 Oct 2018 Sharjah Islamic Bank announced financial results of period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 397,702 and Earnings per share AED 0.14 against a Net Profit of AED 359,989 and Earnings per share AED 0.13 for same period last year.