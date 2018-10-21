BOS announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 21 Oct 2018 Bank of Sharjah announced financial results of period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 300,886 and Earnings per share AED 0.048 against a Net Profit of AED 265,280 and Earnings per share AED 0.052 for same period last year.