BOS announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 21 Oct 2018
Bank of Sharjah announced financial results of period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 300,886 and Earnings per share AED 0.048 against a Net Profit of AED 265,280 and Earnings per share AED 0.052 for same period last year.
