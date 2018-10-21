P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

AGTHIA holds a Board meeting on October 25, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 21 Oct 2018
AGTHIA Group holds a Board meeting on October 25, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended September 30, 2018.
AGTHIA holds a Board meeting on October 25, 2018 (ADSM) - 21 Oct 2018
AGTHIA announces resignation of CEO (ADSM) - 16 Jan 2017
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for AGTHIA (ADSM) - 09 May 2016
AGTHIA announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 27 Mar 2016
AGTHIA holds a General meeting on March 24, 2016 (ADSM) - 07 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for AGTHIA (ADSM) - 29 Feb 2016
AGTHIA announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 07 Dec 2015
AGTHIA postpones its BOD meeting to December 6, 2015 (ADSM) - 26 Nov 2015
AGTHIA holds a Board meeting on November 29, 2015 (ADSM) - 25 Nov 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for AGTHIA (ADSM) - 29 Oct 2015
