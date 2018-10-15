P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

ORDS appoints a new Chief Officer of Small & Medium Business Unit (ADSM)
Date: 15 Oct 2018
Ooredoo appointed Mr. Hassan Marafih as Chief Officer of Small & Medium Business Unit effective October 15, 2018, to succeed Mr. Khaled Aal Mahmoud.
More » Ooredoo ORDS    15 Oct 2018      61.50     -6.80
More News of ORDS
ORDS appoints a new Chief Officer of Small & Medium Business Unit (ADSM) - 15 Oct 2018
ORDS announces USD 18,750,000 Bonds maturity date (ADSM) - 26 Sep 2018
Results for the First Half 2016 for ORDS (ADSM) - 27 Jul 2016
ORDS's AGM and EGM resolutions (ADSM) - 28 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ORDS (ADSM) - 02 Mar 2016
ORDS pays the interest of medium-term debts program bonds on Dec 10, 2015 (ADSM) - 16 Nov 2015
Results of the nine-month period 2015 for ORDS (ADSM) - 29 Oct 2015
ORDS holds a Board meeting on October 28, 2015 (ADSM) - 05 Oct 2015
ORDS pays bonds' interests of GMTN program (ADSM) - 22 Sep 2015
ORDS sells its share in wi-tribe Philippines (ADSM) - 03 Sep 2015
» More News
