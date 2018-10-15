P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

OEIHC announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 15 Oct 2018
Oman & Emirates Inv. Holding Co. announced its financial results of period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to OMR 1,703,523 against a Net Loss of OMR 1,196,011 for same period last year.
