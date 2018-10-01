P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

INVESTB postpones Board meeting to October 16, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 11 Oct 2018
Invest Bank postponed Board meeting from October 14, 2018 to October 16, 2018 to discuss routine matters.
More » Invest Bank INVESTB    01 Oct 2018      2.50     0.15
Advertisement
More News of INVESTB
INVESTB postpones Board meeting to October 16, 2018 (ADSM) - 11 Oct 2018
INVESTB holds a Board meeting on October 14, 2018 (ADSM) - 09 Oct 2018
INVESTB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 30 Sep 2018
INVESTB postpones Board meeting to September 27, 2018 (ADSM) - 17 Sep 2018
INVESTB appoints a new CEO (ADSM) - 06 Sep 2018
INVESTB announces resignation of CEO (ADSM) - 27 Aug 2018
INVESTB holds a Board meeting on March 6, 2018 (ADSM) - 01 Mar 2018
INVESTB holds a Board meeting on September 18, 2017 (ADSM) - 13 Sep 2017
INVESTB holds a General meeting on March 19, 2017 (ADSM) - 01 Mar 2017
INVESTB holds a General meeting on March 19, 2017 (ADSM) - 20 Feb 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center