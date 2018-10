RAKCEC announces names of nominees to Board of Directors (ADSM) Date: 04 Oct 2018 Ras Al Khaimah Ceramic Co. announced that Mr. Saeed Saif Rashed Hamar Al Maheeri and Mr. Ravendra Vilodam Canjaratnam have been nominated for Board of Directors. Election will take place during General meeting scheduled on October 25, 2018.