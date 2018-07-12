P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

NCTH announces retirement of CEO (ADSM)
Date: 27 Sep 2018
National Corp for Tourism and Hotels announced resignation of Chief Executive Officer Mr. Muhammad Ahmad Munib effective September 30, 2018.
National Corp For Tourism And Hotels NCTH    12 Jul 2018      1.95     -0.04
More News of NCTH
NCTH announces retirement of CEO (ADSM) - 27 Sep 2018
NCTH appoints a CEO (ADSM) - 18 Sep 2018
NCTH fully sells an investment (ADSM) - 18 Sep 2018
NCTH announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (ADSM) - 07 Aug 2018
NCTH holds a Board meeting (ADSM) - 04 Jul 2018
NCTH appoints a Board Member (ADSM) - 29 Sep 2016
NCTH's results of 1st half 2016 (ADSM) - 02 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for NCTH (ADSM) - 27 Apr 2016
Resignation of NCTH's BOD member (ADSM) - 29 Mar 2016
NCTH's assembly resolutions (ADSM) - 23 Mar 2016
