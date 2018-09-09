P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

RAKNIC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 27 Sep 2018
Ras Al-Khaimah National Insurance announced results of Board meeting held on September 26, 2018. Board Members approved resignation of Chief Executive Officer Mr. Andro Smith and appointed Mr. Eiween John Makroubi effective October 1, 2018.
RAKNIC    09 Sep 2018      3.20     -0.30
More News of RAKNIC
RAKNIC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 27 Sep 2018
RAKNIC holds a General meeting on April 4, 2017 (ADSM) - 08 Mar 2017
RAKNIC announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 14 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for RAKNIC (ADSM) - 22 Mar 2016
RAKNIC announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 07 Mar 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for RAKNIC (ADSM) - 29 Oct 2015
RAKNIC holds its BOD meeting on October 28, 2015 (ADSM) - 26 Oct 2015
RAKNIC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 30 Sep 2015
RAKNIC holds a Board meeting on September 29, 2015 (ADSM) - 22 Sep 2015
RAKNIC announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 31 Aug 2015
» More News
