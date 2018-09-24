P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

MANAZEL holds a Board meeting on September 25, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 24 Sep 2018
Manazel Real Estate holds a Board meeting on September 25, 2018 to discuss routine matters.
More » Manazel Real Estate MANAZEL    24 Sep 2018      0.44     0.00
More News of MANAZEL
MANAZEL announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (ADSM) - 16 Aug 2018
Resignation of MANAZEL's CEO and appointing his replacement (ADSM) - 01 Jun 2016
MANAZEL's financial results of 2015 (ADSM) - 29 Feb 2016
MANAZEL announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 21 Oct 2015
MANAZEL holds a Board meeting on October 20, 2015 (ADSM) - 19 Oct 2015
MANAZEL's clarification regarding its acquisition (ADSM) - 17 Sep 2015
Results of the First Half 2015 for MANAZEL (ADSM) - 16 Aug 2015
