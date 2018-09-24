ABOUT US - Consulting Services
SITEMAP
ADVERTISE
CONTACT US
FEEDBACK
LOG IN
SIGN UP
HOME
KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
Arabic عربي
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
Monthly Chart Patterns
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Historical Price Quotes
Historical Price Quotation Report
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Home
›
Abu Dhabi Home
›
Search Company News
›
Company News
Advertisement
Home
Market
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
Technical Analysis
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
Monthly Chart Patterns
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
Fundamental Analysis
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
Company Analysis
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
ASMA Reports
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Historical Price Quotes
Historical Price Quotation Report
Asma Charts
Asma Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Listed Companies
Advertise on Website
Sitemap
Website Demo
Send Feedback
News
MANAZEL holds a Board meeting on September 25, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 24 Sep 2018
Manazel Real Estate holds a Board meeting on September 25, 2018 to discuss routine matters.
More »
Manazel Real Estate MANAZEL
24 Sep 2018
0.44
0.00
Advertisement
More News of MANAZEL
MANAZEL holds a Board meeting on September 25, 2018 (ADSM)
- 24 Sep 2018
MANAZEL announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (ADSM)
- 16 Aug 2018
Resignation of MANAZEL's CEO and appointing his replacement (ADSM)
- 01 Jun 2016
MANAZEL's financial results of 2015 (ADSM)
- 29 Feb 2016
MANAZEL announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
- 21 Oct 2015
MANAZEL holds a Board meeting on October 20, 2015 (ADSM)
- 19 Oct 2015
MANAZEL's clarification regarding its acquisition (ADSM)
- 17 Sep 2015
Results of the First Half 2015 for MANAZEL (ADSM)
- 16 Aug 2015
» More News
Latest Company News
MANAZEL holds a Board meeting on September 25, 2018 (ADSM)
- 24 Sep 2018
ESHRAQ postpones General meeting to September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
- 24 Sep 2018
ADNOCDIST holds a Board meeting on September 25, 2018 (ADSM)
- 23 Sep 2018
ADCB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
- 23 Sep 2018
TNI announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
- 23 Sep 2018
DANA holds a Board meeting on September 26, 2018 (ADSM)
- 23 Sep 2018
RAKCC holds a General meeting on October 25, 2018 (ADSM)
- 23 Sep 2018
ADCB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
- 20 Sep 2018
SUDATEL announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
- 19 Sep 2018
NMDC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
- 19 Sep 2018
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Latest Sector News
Hermes closes its branch in Abu Dhabi (Al Arabiya Net)
- 24 Dec 2012
Emirates treats branches of GCC companies as national ones (Arabiya Net)
- 05 Feb 2012
Shares of AlWatania Takaful listed effective tomorrow (ADSM)
- 13 Nov 2011
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Home
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Your Feedback
|
Advertise with us
|
Sitemap
|
Disclaimer
|
Terms & Conditions
Mobile Web Site
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center