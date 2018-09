ADSB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) Date: 06 Sep 2018 Abu Dhabi Ship Building Co. announced results of Board meeting held on September 5, 2018. Board Members approved resignation of Mr. Ali Hassan Ali Al Marzouqi and appointed Mr. Matar Khalfan Ali Matar Al Shamesy in replacement effective same day. Board Members also approved financial results of Second Quarter of 2018.