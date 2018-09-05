P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

ADNIC obtains approval to buy back own share (ADSM)
Date: 05 Sep 2018
Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co. announced that Securities Authority approved, on August 26, 2018, the company's request to buy back up to 10% of own shares amounting to 375 Mill shares.
More » Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co. ADNIC    05 Sep 2018      3.61     -0.24
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
