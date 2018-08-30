P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

INVESTB announces resignation of CEO (ADSM)
Date: 27 Aug 2018
Invest Bank announced resignation of Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sami Farahat effective September 13, 2018.
More » Invest Bank INVESTB    30 Aug 2018      2.10     0.00
Advertisement
More News of INVESTB
INVESTB announces resignation of CEO (ADSM) - 27 Aug 2018
INVESTB holds a Board meeting on March 6, 2018 (ADSM) - 01 Mar 2018
INVESTB holds a Board meeting on September 18, 2017 (ADSM) - 13 Sep 2017
INVESTB holds a General meeting on March 19, 2017 (ADSM) - 01 Mar 2017
INVESTB holds a General meeting on March 19, 2017 (ADSM) - 20 Feb 2017
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for INVESTB (ADSM) - 18 Apr 2016
INVESTB announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 01 Mar 2016
INVESTB holds its assembly on Feb 29, 2016 (ADSM) - 08 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for INVESTB (ADSM) - 04 Feb 2016
INVESTB's results of 9 months in 2015 (ADSM) - 18 Oct 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center