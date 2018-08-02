P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

JULPHAR announces financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 19 Aug 2018
Gulf Pharmaceutical Co. announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 48.4 Mill and Earnings per share 4.4 Fils against a Net Profit of 64.4 Mill and Earnings per share 5.7 Fils for same period last year.
02 Aug 2018      2.15     0.00
