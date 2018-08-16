MANAZEL announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (ADSM) Date: 16 Aug 2018 Manazel Real Estate announced financial results of period ended June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 132.9 Mill and Earnings per share AED 1.16 against a Net Profit of AED 56.6 Mill and Earnings per share AED 1.11 for same period of last year.