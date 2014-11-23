P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AFNIC announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (DFM)
Date: 15 Aug 2018
Fujairah National Insurance Co. announced financial results of period ended June 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to AED 1,089,932 against a Net Loss of AED 13,724,027 for same period of last year.
23 Nov 2014      300.00     0.00
More News of AFNIC
AFNIC announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (DFM) - 15 Aug 2018
AFNIC holds a Board meeting on August 14, 2018 (ADSM) - 09 Aug 2018
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for AFNIC (ADSM) - 15 May 2016
Results of the First Half 2015 for AFNIC (ADSM) - 10 Aug 2015
AFNIC's AGM resolutions (ADSM) - 13 Apr 2014
Results for First Quarter 2013 for AFNIC (ADSM) - 12 May 2013
AFNIC calls for a General Meeting (ADSM) - 25 Mar 2013
AFNIC holds a Board meeting (ADSM) - 07 Nov 2012
AFNIC announces date of listing capital increase shares (ADSM) - 25 Sep 2012
Results for the First Half 2012 for Fujairah Insurance (ADSM) - 13 Aug 2012
