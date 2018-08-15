P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

NMDC announces financial results of period ended June 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 14 Aug 2018
National Marine Dredging Co. announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 10.3 Mill against a Net Profit of AED 2.1 Mill for same period last year.
More » National Marine Dredging Co. NMDC    15 Aug 2018      3.06     0.00
Advertisement
More News of NMDC
NMDC announces financial results of period ended June 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 14 Aug 2018
NMDC holds a Board meeting on November 21, 2017 (ADSM) - 19 Nov 2017
NMDC holds a General meeting on July 27, 2016 (ADSM) - 10 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for NMDC (ADSM) - 12 May 2016
NMDC announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 20 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for NMDC (ADSM) - 23 Mar 2016
NMDC holds a General meeting on April 19, 2016 (ADSM) - 17 Mar 2016
NMDC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 19 Jan 2016
NMDC holds a Board meeting on December 27, 2015 (ADSM) - 22 Dec 2015
NMDC holds its BOD meeting on November 25, 2015 (ADSM) - 22 Nov 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center