P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

WAHA announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 13 Aug 2018
Waha Capital PJSC announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 239.7 Mill against Net Profit of AED 183.1 Mill for same period last year.
More » Waha Capital PJSC WAHA    13 Aug 2018      1.79     -0.01
Advertisement
More News of WAHA
WAHA announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (ADSM) - 13 Aug 2018
WAHA announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 13 Aug 2018
WAHA holds a Board meeting on August 12, 2018 (ADSM) - 07 Aug 2018
WAHA announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 30 Jan 2017
WAHA holds a Board meeting on November 23, 2016 (ADSM) - 21 Nov 2016
Details of WAHA buying back of own shares as of October 13, 2016 (ADSM) - 13 Oct 2016
Details of WAHA buying back of own shares as of October 11, 2016 (ADSM) - 11 Oct 2016
Details of WAHA buying back of own shares as of October 4, 2016 (ADSM) - 05 Oct 2016
Details of WAHA buying back of own shares as of September 29, 2016 (ADSM) - 03 Oct 2016
Details of WAHA buying back of own shares as of September 28, 2016 (ADSM - 29 Sep 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center