RAPCO announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 13 Aug 2018
Ras Al Khaimah Poultry and Feeding Co. announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 15,522,243 against Net Profit of AED 5,991,260 for same period last year.
RAPCO    24 Jul 2018      1.89     0.00
RAPCO announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (ADSM) - 13 Aug 2018
RAPCO holds a Board meeting on August 12, 2018 (ADSM) - 05 Aug 2018
RAPCO holds a General meeting on April 8, 2017 (ADSM) - 14 Mar 2017
RAPCO holds a Board meeting on December 29, 2016 (ADSM) - 26 Dec 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for RAPCO (ADSM) - 01 Aug 2016
RAPCO's results of 1st quarter 2016 (ADSM) - 09 May 2016
RAPCO's results of 1st quarter 2016 (ADSM) - 28 Apr 2016
RAPCO's assembly resolutions (ADSM) - 28 Mar 2016
RAPCO holds its assembly on March 28, 2016 (KSE) - 06 Mar 2016
RAPCO's financial results of 2015 (ADSM) - 29 Feb 2016
