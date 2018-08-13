P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

WAHA announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 13 Aug 2018
Waha Capital PJSC announced results of Board meeting held on August 12, 2018. Board Members approved financial statements of period ended June 30, 2018.
Waha Capital PJSC WAHA    13 Aug 2018      1.79     -0.01
