News

TKFL announces financial results of period ended June 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 12 Aug 2018
Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co. Pjsc announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 48.6 Mill against Net Profit of AED 41 Mill for same period last year.
Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co. Pjsc TKFL    20 Jun 2018      4.40     -0.20
More News of TKFL
TKFL announces financial results of period ended June 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 12 Aug 2018
TKFL holds a Board meeting on August 9, 2018 (ADSM) - 07 Aug 2018
TKFL holds a Board meeting on August 9, 2018 (ADSM) - 06 Aug 2018
TKFL holds a Board meeting on March 6, 2018 (ADSM) - 01 Mar 2018
TKFL announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 13 Nov 2016
TKFL holds its assembly on June 19, 2016 (ADSM) - 25 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for TKFL (ADSM) - 12 May 2016
TKFL's financial results of 2015 (ADSM) - 03 Mar 2016
TKFL announces resignation of a Board Member and appointment of a replacement (ADSM) - 30 Dec 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for TKFL (ADSM) - 08 Nov 2015
» More News
