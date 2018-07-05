P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

WATANIA announces financial results of period ended June 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 12 Aug 2018
National Takaful Company announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 7.8 Mill against Net Profit of AED 2.7 Mill for same period last year.
More » National Takaful Company WATANIA    05 Jul 2018      0.66     -0.07
