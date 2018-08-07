P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

ABNIC announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 12 Aug 2018
Al Buhaira National Insurance Company announced financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 31 Mill against Net Profit of AED 35 Mill for same period last year.
Al Buhaira National Insurance Company ABNIC    07 Aug 2018      2.21     0.01
ABNIC announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (ADSM) - 12 Aug 2018
ABNIC holds a Board meeting on December 19, 2016 (ADSM) - 14 Dec 2016
ABNIC holds its assembly on April 30, 2016 (ADSM) - 14 Apr 2016
ABNIC holds a Board meeting on December 23, 2015 (ADSM) - 15 Dec 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for ABNIC (ADSM) - 15 Nov 2015
ABNIC's BOD meeting resolutions (ADSM) - 14 Sep 2015
ABNIC holds a Board meeting on September 14, 2015 (ADSM) - 09 Sep 2015
Results of the First Half 2015 for ABNIC (ADSM) - 06 Aug 2015
Results for the First Half 2013 for ABNIC (ADSM) - 07 Aug 2013
Results for First Quarter 2013 for ABNIC (ADSM) - 22 May 2013
» More News
