P/E Price-Earnings

Dividends

Price Performance - Gain/Loss

Earnings Per Share-EPS

Market Capitalization of Companies

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value

News

BILDCO holds a Board meeting on August 13, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 07 Aug 2018
Abu Dhabi National Co. for B and M holds a Board meeting on August 13, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended June 30, 2018.
Abu Dhabi National Co. For B And M BILDCO    08 Aug 2018      0.51     -0.04
More News of BILDCO
BILDCO holds a Board meeting on August 13, 2018 (ADSM) - 07 Aug 2018
BILDCO obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (ADSM) - 22 Jul 2018
BILDCO ends service of CEO (ADSM) - 04 Dec 2016
BILDCO holds a Board meeting on December 16, 2015 (ADSM) - 13 Dec 2015
BILDCO's BOD meeting resolutions (ADSM) - 10 Sep 2015
BILDCO holds a Board meeting on September 9, 2015 (ADSM) - 06 Sep 2015
BILDCO's new GM (ADSM) - 25 Sep 2014
BILDCO announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 30 Sep 2013
BILDCO opens candidacy door for its BOD membership (ADSM) - 13 Jun 2013
BILDCO calls for its AGM on April 28, 2013 (ADSM) - 02 Apr 2013
