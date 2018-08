GMPC announces financial results for period ended on June 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 02 Aug 2018 Gulf Medical Projects announced its financial results of First Half of 2018. Net profit amounted to AED 39.93 Mill against AED 1.43 Billion for same period of last year. Shareholders equity amounted to AED 1.15 Billion as of June 30, 2018.