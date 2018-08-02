P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ETISALAT concludes deal to sell stake in Al Thuraya (ADSM)
Date: 02 Aug 2018
Emirates Telecommunication Group Company concluded, on August 1, 2018, deal to sell 28.042% stake in Al Thuraya Telecommunications Co. in favor of Star Satellite Communications Company.
Emirates Telecommunication Group Company ETISALAT    02 Aug 2018      16.95     -0.20
More News of ETISALAT
ETISALAT concludes deal to sell stake in Al Thuraya (ADSM) - 02 Aug 2018
ETISALAT holds a board meeting on August 24, 2018 (ADSM) - 19 Jul 2018
ETISALAT appoints a CEO (ADSM) - 28 Mar 2016
ETISALAT announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 28 Mar 2016
ETISALAT holds a General meeting on March 27, 2016 (ADSM) - 10 Mar 2016
ETISALAT holds its BOD meeting on Jan 26, 2016 (ADSM) - 24 Jan 2016
ETISALAT holds its BOD meeting on December 15, 2015 (ADSM) - 10 Dec 2015
ETISALAT changes its legal name and form (ADSM) - 18 Nov 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for ETISALAT (ADSM) - 28 Oct 2015
ETISALAT concludes sale of stake in Zantel (ADSM) - 25 Oct 2015
