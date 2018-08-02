RAKWCT announce financial results of period ended June 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 02 Aug 2018 Ras Al Khaimah White Cement announced its financial results of First Half of 2018. Net profit amounted to AED 6.9 Mill against AED 2.1 Mill for same period of last year. Shareholders equity amounted to AED 563.8 Mill against AED 570.4 Mill for same period of last year reflecting a decline of 1%.