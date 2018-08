OEIHC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) Date: 01 Aug 2018 Oman & Emirates Inv. Holding Co. announced results of Board meeting held on July 31, 2018. Board Members approved the unaudited financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018 as well as the appointment of Mr. Saeed Bin Hilal Al Kharoussy as Board Secretary.