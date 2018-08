ESHRAQ announces results of General meeting (ADSM) Date: 31 Jul 2018 Eshraq Properties Co. announced results of General meeting held on July 30, 2018. Shareholders re-elected current Board Members as follows:

Mr. Jassim Muhammad AlSeddiqi - Chairman

Dr. Saleh Hashem Al Hashemi - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Jassim Hussein Al Ali

Mr. Ajit Vijay Joshi - Managing Director

Mr. Shafiq Ahmad Abdelhamid

Miss Natasha Ibrahim Hannoun