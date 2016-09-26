P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

FBI holds a Board meeting on November 1, 2017 (ADSM)
Date: 26 Oct 2017
Fujairah Building Industries P.S.C. holds a Board meeting on November 1, 2017 to discuss financial results of period ended on September 30, 2017.
More » Fujairah Building Industries P.S.C. FBI    26 Sep 2016      1.56     0.01
Advertisement
More News of FBI
FBI holds a Board meeting on November 1, 2017 (ADSM) - 26 Oct 2017
FBI's new CEO (ADSM) - 22 Feb 2016
FBI holds a Board meeting on January 6, 2016 (ADSM) - 03 Jan 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for FBI (ADSM) - 08 Nov 2015
FBI holds its BOD meeting on November 1, 2015 (ADSM) - 27 Oct 2015
Results for the First Half 2013 for FBI (ADSM) - 31 Jul 2013
Results for First Quarter 2013 for FBI (ADSM) - 13 May 2013
FBI calls for its AGM (ADSM) - 05 Mar 2013
FBI announces results of Board Meeting (ADSM) - 03 Mar 2013
Results of Fiscal Year 2012 for Fujairah Building (ADSM) - 03 Mar 2013
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center