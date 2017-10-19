P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

ADCB holds a Board meeting on October 22, 2017 (ADSM)
Date: 17 Oct 2017
AbuDhabi Commercial Bank holds a Board meeting on October 22, 2017 to discuss financial results of period ended on September 30, 2017.
More » AbuDhabi Commercial Bank ADCB    19 Oct 2017      7.40     0.01
Advertisement
More News of ADCB
ADCB holds a Board meeting on October 22, 2017 (ADSM) - 17 Oct 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for ADCB (ADSM) - 23 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for ADCB (ADSM) - 18 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ADCB (ADSM) - 27 Apr 2016
ADCB appoints its BOD member (ADSM) - 08 Mar 2016
ADCB's assembly resolutions (ADSM) - 02 Mar 2016
ADCB holds a General meeting on March 1, 2016 (ADSM) - 07 Feb 2016
ADCB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 31 Jan 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for ADCB (ADSM) - 18 Oct 2015
ADCB holds its BOD meeting on October 18, 2015 (ADSM) - 12 Oct 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center