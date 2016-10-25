P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SICO announces results of General meeting (ADSM)
Date: 29 Mar 2017
Sharjah Insurance Company announced results of General meeting held on March 27, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 7% cash dividends.
More News of SICO
SICO announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 29 Mar 2017
SICO holds its assembly on April 24, 2016 (ADSM) - 06 Apr 2016
SICO holds a General meeting on April 24, 2016 (ADSM) - 31 Mar 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for SICO (ADSM) - 11 Nov 2015
Results of the First Half 2015 for SICO(ADSM) - 13 Aug 2015
SICO announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 23 Apr 2015
SICO's AGM resolutions (ADSM) - 27 Apr 2014
Results for First Quarter 2013 for SICO (ADSM) - 22 May 2013
SICO's AGM resolutions (ADSM) - 23 Apr 2013
SICO announces results of General Meeting (ADSM) - 21 Apr 2013
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
