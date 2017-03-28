P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ADNIC announces results of General meeting (ADSM)
Date: 29 Mar 2017
Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co. announced results of General meeting held on March 28, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 15 Fils cash dividends per share.
More » Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co. ADNIC    28 Mar 2017      3.21     -0.01
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
