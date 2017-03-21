P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

ALDAR announces results of General meeting (ADSM)
Date: 21 Mar 2017
Aldar Properties Pjsc announced results of General meeting held on March 20, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 11 Fils cash dividends per share.
More News of ALDAR
ALDAR holds a General meeting on March 20, 2017 (ADSM) - 22 Feb 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for ALDAR (ADSM) - 02 Aug 2016
ALDAR's results of 1st quarter 2016 (ADSM) - 10 May 2016
ALDAR announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 17 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ALDAR (ADSM) - 22 Feb 2016
ALDAR's financial results of 2015 (ADSM) - 15 Feb 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for ALDAR (ADSM) - 10 Nov 2015
ALDAR holds its BOD meeting on August 3, 2015 (ADSM) - 29 Jul 2015
ALDAR holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 11, 2015 (ADSM) - 16 Feb 2015
