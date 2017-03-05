P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

RAPCO holds a General meeting on April 8, 2017 (ADSM)
Date: 14 Mar 2017
Ras Al Khaimah Poultry and Feeding Co. holds a General meeting on April 8, 2017, to be postponed to April 15, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute cash dividends amounting to 10% of capital.
More » Ras Al Khaimah Poultry And Feeding Co. RAPCO    05 Mar 2017      3.22     0.42
RAPCO holds a General meeting on April 8, 2017 (ADSM) - 14 Mar 2017
RAPCO holds a Board meeting on December 29, 2016 (ADSM) - 26 Dec 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for RAPCO (ADSM) - 01 Aug 2016
RAPCO's results of 1st quarter 2016 (ADSM) - 09 May 2016
RAPCO's results of 1st quarter 2016 (ADSM) - 28 Apr 2016
RAPCO's assembly resolutions (ADSM) - 28 Mar 2016
RAPCO holds its assembly on March 28, 2016 (KSE) - 06 Mar 2016
RAPCO's financial results of 2015 (ADSM) - 29 Feb 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for RAPCO (ADSM) - 08 Nov 2015
RAPCO's BOD meeting resolutions (ADSM) - 01 Oct 2015
