RAPCO holds a General meeting on April 8, 2017 (ADSM) Date: 14 Mar 2017 Ras Al Khaimah Poultry and Feeding Co. holds a General meeting on April 8, 2017, to be postponed to April 15, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute cash dividends amounting to 10% of capital.