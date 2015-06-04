RAKNIC holds a General meeting on April 4, 2017 (ADSM) Date: 08 Mar 2017 Ras Al-Khaimah National Insurance holds a General meeting on April 4, 2017, to be postponed to April 11, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum . Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute cash dividends amounting to 10% of capital and elect Board Members for next 3-year round.