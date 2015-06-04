P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

RAKNIC holds a General meeting on April 4, 2017 (ADSM)
Date: 08 Mar 2017
Ras Al-Khaimah National Insurance holds a General meeting on April 4, 2017, to be postponed to April 11, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum . Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute cash dividends amounting to 10% of capital and elect Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Ras Al-Khaimah National Insurance RAKNIC    04 Jun 2015      4.10     0.47
Advertisement
More News of RAKNIC
RAKNIC holds a General meeting on April 4, 2017 (ADSM) - 08 Mar 2017
RAKNIC announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 14 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for RAKNIC (ADSM) - 22 Mar 2016
RAKNIC announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 07 Mar 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for RAKNIC (ADSM) - 29 Oct 2015
RAKNIC holds its BOD meeting on October 28, 2015 (ADSM) - 26 Oct 2015
RAKNIC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 30 Sep 2015
RAKNIC holds a Board meeting on September 29, 2015 (ADSM) - 22 Sep 2015
RAKNIC announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 31 Aug 2015
RAKNIC's AGM resolutions (ADSM) - 31 Aug 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center