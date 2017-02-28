P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

UCC holds a General meeting on March 16, 2017 (ADSM)
Date: 06 Mar 2017
Union Cement Co. holds a General meeting on March 16, 2017, to be postponed to March 23, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute cash dividends amounting to 11% of capital.
UCC holds a General meeting on March 16, 2017 (ADSM) - 06 Mar 2017
UCC holds a Board meeting on February 16, 2017 (ADSM) - 09 Feb 2017
UCC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 02 Jan 2017
UCC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (ADSM) - 09 May 2016
UCC holds a General meeting on March 17, 2016 (ADSM) - 08 Mar 2016
UCC's financial results of 2015 (ADSM) - 21 Feb 2016
UCC holds a Board meeting on February 18, 2016 (ADSM) - 10 Feb 2016
UCC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 20 Dec 2015
UCC holds a Board meeting on December 20, 2015 (ADSM) - 16 Dec 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for UCC (ADSM) - 08 Nov 2015
