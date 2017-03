FCI holds a General meeting on April 13, 2017 (ADSM) Date: 27 Feb 2017 Fujairah Cement Industries holds a General meeting on April 13, 2017, to be postponed to April 20, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute cash dividends amounting to 6% of capital and elect Board Members for 2017/2019 round.