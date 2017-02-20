P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NBQ holds a General meeting on March 12, 2017 (ADSM)
Date: 22 Feb 2017
National Bank of Umm Al-Qaiwain holds a General meeting on March 12, 2017, to be postponed to March 19, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute cash dividends amounting to 10% of capital and elect Board Members for next 3-year round. Shareholders shall also discuss increasing capital by 8.23% through issuance of new shares at a nominal value of AED 1 per share.
